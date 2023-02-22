INT Vs POT Live Score Dream11 Fantasy Football Prediction Inter Milan vs Porto Scorecard

Hello all the lovers of the football match, here we are sharing exciting news with you that one of the best UEFA Champions League is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Inter Milan vs Porto. As we all know that both teams are very famous among people. Both teams’ players are also very talented and they will give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the INT vs POT match and we will share it with you in this article.

UEFA Champions League is all set to entertain its fans with two outstanding teams. Now all the players are also ready to give their best as they don’t want to lose any chance to win the match. If anyone wants to watch the football match on the ground then you can book the tickets on the websites. The UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan vs Porto will be played on Thursday. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details including the team, time, date, day, venue and other details. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Inter Milan (INT) vs Porto (POT)

Date: 23 February 2023

Day: Thursday

Time: 01:30

League: UEFA Champions League

Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (Milano)

Inter Milan (INT) Possible Playing 11:1. L. Martínez,2. E. Džeko, 3. N. Barella,4. F. Dimarco,5. J. Correa, 6.H. Çalhanoğlu, 7. H. Mkhitaryan, 8. M. Brozović, 9. R. Lukaku, 10. D. Dumfries, 11. A. Onana

Porto (POT) Possible Playing 11:1. M. Taremi, 2. Galeno, 3. Evanilson, 4. Pepê Aquino, 5. Iván Marcano,6. Otávio, Toni Martínez, 7. M. Uribe,8. S. Eustáquio, 9. Wendell, 10..João Mário, 11. Diogo Costa

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams’ palyers are very amazing and outstanding. This match is going to be very interesting as two strong teams will face each other. This match is going to be played between Inter Milan vs Porto on 23 February 2023 at 01:30 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (Milano). If we talk about the recent match result then the INT team won 4 matches, draw 1 match and lost 0 matches and on the other hand POT team won 5 matches, draw o match and lost o match. The POT team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.