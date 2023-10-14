POR vs SLO Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Portugal vs SLOVAKIA Euro Qualifiers League

Hello football lovers, Euro Qualifiers League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Portugal (POR) and SLOVAKIA (SLO). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday 14 October 2023. This amazing match will be played at Estadio do Dragao. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

Both teams had played a total of six matches in this tournament and now going to play thier second head-to-head match in this tournament. Portugal has faced a good response by winning all the last six matches and is currently ranked at the top of the tournament. On the other hand, Slovakia has faced four wins, one loss, or one draw in the last six matches and is currently ranked in second place in the points table. Both teams have active players who will give thier best to win this match which makes this match more interesting.

POR vs SLO (Portugal vs SLOVAKIA) Match Details

Match: Portugal vs SLOVAKIA (POR vs SLO)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League

Date: Saturday, 14th October 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

POR vs SLO Venue: Estadio do Dragao

POR vs SLO (Portugal vs SLOVAKIA) Starting 11

Portugal (POR) Possible Starting 11 1.Diogo Meireles Costa, 2. Diogo Dalot, 3. Goncalo Inacio, 4. Ruben Dias, 5. Nelson Semedo, 6. Danilo Pereira, 7. Bernardo Silva, 8. Bruno Fernandes, 9. Diogo Jota, 10. Rafael Leao, 11. Goncalo Ramos

SLOVAKIA (SLO) Possible Starting 11 1.Martin Dubravka, 2. Peter Pekarik, 3. Milan Skriniar, 4. David Hancko, 5. Denis Vavro, 6. Juraj Kucka, 7. Ondrej Duda, 8. Stanislav Lobotka, 9. Lukas Haraslin, 10. Ivan Schranz, 11. Robert Polievka

The weather will be completely clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. At present no player has been injured before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be telecast live on FanCode. Fans are supporting thier favorite team and players. It is not easy to predict which team will face victory because both of the teams have given most of the same game performance. Both teams will give their best until the end and it will be fully enjoyed by the audience and viewers. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.