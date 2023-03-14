POT vs INT Dream11 Prediction Live Score Lineup UEFA Champions League FC Porto vs Internazionale

These playoff matches of the UEFA Champions League has gained a huge fan following across the world and worldwide fans are approaching the country to watch these wonderful matches. As we know that UEFA Champions League has come with lots of matches in recent days and now, they are coming with few more matches. Tonight, two more teams are getting ready to play their next match and they are team FC Porto (POT) and team Internazionale (INT). They have already played lots of matches before and now, they will each other once again on the football ground.

Through this article, we will share some of the important details such as time, date, venue, league, and other important details. Both teams have already played several matches and now, they are competing to reach the final matches that will be held soon. Well, some players like Joao Marcelo, Joao Mario, Meixede F, Otavio, Dalbert, and Gosens R will not be a part of the match tonight due to their injuries and red card. Other side, Evanilson, Correa J, and Skriniar M will remain questionable until the last minute of the match.

POT vs INT Match Details

Team Names:- FC Porto (POT) vs Internazionale (INT)

League:- UEFA Champions League

Venue:- Estadio do Dragao

Date:- Wednesday, 15th March 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

POT vs INT Squad Player

FC Porto (POT):- Antonio Martinez, Danny Loader, Ivan Marcano, Wendell, Mateus Uribe, Mehdi Taremi, Eduardo Cossa, Wanderson Galeno, Bernardo Folha, Claudio Ramos, Francisco Evanilson, David Carmo, Rodrigo Conceicao, Francisco Meixedo, Pepe, Zaidu Sanusi, Joao Mario Neto Lopes, Fabio Cardoso, Diogo Meireles Costa, Otavio, Marko Grujic, Stephen Eustaquio, Andre Franco, Bruno Costa, Samuel Portugal, Goncalo Borges, Joao Marcelo, Wilson Manafa, Gabriel Veron, and Fernando Andrade dos Santos.

Internazionale (INT):- Andre Onana, Stefan De Vrij, Federico Dimarco, Joaquin Correa, Issiaka Kamate, Raoul Bellanova, Nikolaos Botis, Aleksandar Stankovic, Alessandro Fontanarosa, Dalbert Henrique, Robin Gosens, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko, Valentin Carboni, Mattia Zanotti, Dennis Curatolo, Alex Cordaz, Danilo DAmbrosio, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Nicolo Barella, Denzel Dumfries, Samir Handanovic, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Kristjan Asllani, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku, and Hakan Calhanoglu.

POT vs INT Lineups Player

FC Porto (POT):- Diogo Meireles Costa, Pepe, Zaidu Sanusi, Joao Mario Neto Lopes, Fabio Cardoso, Otavio, Marko Grujic, Stephen Eustaquio, Andre Franco, Antonio Martinez, and Danny Loader.

Internazionale (INT):- Samir Handanovic, Alessandro Bastoni, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Robin Gosens, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lautaro Martinez, and Romelu Lukaku.

POT vs INT Match Prediction

This match is going to be tough for both teams. As we can see from their last performance, team POT has won three matches out of the last five matches where they lost 2 matches. Another side, team INT also won three matches out of the last five matches where their performance was absolutely awesome. As per the experts, team INT must be better chance to win this match due to their tonight’s team and performance.