Who Will Win PST vs TOT FA Cup Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups Players, Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur

The FA Cup match between Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Deepdale

PST vs TOT Match Details

Team: Preston North End (PST) vs Tottenham Hotspur (TOT)

League: FA Cup

Day: Saturday

Date: 28th January 2023

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Deepdale

PST vs TOT Lineups Player

Preston North End (PST) Possible Playing 11: 1. David Cornell, 2. Andrew Hughes, 3. Liam Lindsay, 4. Greg Cunningham, 5. Bambo Diaby, 6. Ben Whiteman, 7. Ryan Ledson, 8. Ali McCann, 9. Emil Riis, 10. Liam Delap, 11. Ched Evans

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) Possible Playing 11:1 .Hugo Lloris, 2. Ben Davies, 3. Eric Dier, 4. Cristian Romero, 5. Emerson-Junior, 6. Pierre Hojbjerg, 7. Rodrigo Bentancur, 8. Dejan Kulusevski, 9. Ivan Perisic, 10. Harry Kane, 11. Heung-Min Son

PST vs TOT Match Prediction

This match is going to be played between Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur on 28th January 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Deepdale. TOT has had very good form in recent matches, and most have a chance to win this match.