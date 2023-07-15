RAC vs RCL Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup Racing Club vs Rosario Central

Hello friends, here we are going to share exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. It a one of the best and most amazing Argentinian League and is all set to entertain its fans with two amazing teams. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best as they want to win the match. Now all the fans are searching about the match as they are curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the RAC vs RCL match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that Argentinian League is coming back with its two powerful teams. Fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can buy the tickets from the websites. The Argentinian League match between Racing Club vs Rosario Central will be played at Estadio Presidente Perón. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, date, day, time, venue and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Racing Club (RAC) vs Rosario Central (RCL)

League: Argentinian League

Date:16th July 2023

Day: Sunday

Time:12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue:Estadio Presidente Perón

Racing Club (RAC) Possible Playing 11: 1.Gabriel Arias, 2. Facundo Mura, 3. Gonzalo Piovi, 4. Gabriel Rojas, 5. Tomas Aviles, 6. Maxi Moralez, 7. Anibal Moreno, 8. Nicolas Oroz, 9. Juan Ignacio Nardoni, 10. Maximiliano Romero, 11. Gabriel Hauche

Rosario Central (RCL)Possible Playing 11: 1.Jorge Broun, 2. Damian Alberto Martinez, 3. Facundo Mallo, 4. Carlos Quintana, 5. Alan Rodriguez Armoa, 6. Jaminton Campaz, 7. Francis Mac-Allister, 8. Kevin Ortiz, 9. Fabricio Oviedo, 10. Alejo Veliz, 11. Victor Malcorra

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they have amazing and hardworking players. This match will be played between Racing Club vs Rosario Central on 16th July 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Estadio Presidente Perón. Now lots of people are very curious to know about the match as they are very curious to know about the match. As per the scoreboard, Rosario Central looks in good form in recent matches, They are the favorites to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.