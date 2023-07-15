TGS vs EFA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Toyota TGS vs Ecovert FM Asians Match 66

Hello all the cricket match lovers, here we are back with exciting and amazing news. A very well-known and amazing KCC T10 Challengers League is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Toyota TGS vs Ecovert FM Asians. As we all know that both teams are very famous as they always give their best. Now all the fans are waiting for the match as they know that it will be more entertaining. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the fans have been waiting for this match as they want to support their favourite team. Now players are also ready to give their best for winning the match and they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. Toyota TGS will take on Ecovert FM Asians in KCC T10 Challengers League at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Cricket lovers must be very curious to know about the match details like team, date, day, venue and other details. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Toyota TGS (TGS) vs Ecovert FM Asians (EFA)

League: KCC T10 Challengers League

Day: Sunday

Date:16th July 2023

Time:12:45 AM (IST) – 07:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Toyota TGS (TGS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Adnan Makrani, 2. Arshad Shah(WK), 3. Nilesh Patidar, 4. Preetham Dsouza, 5. Jacob Chacko(C), 6. Savio Alvares, 7. Sajidh Kutty, 8. Ashraf Mohammad, 9. Venkatesh Mohandas, 10. Jitendra Kumar, 11. Badusha Karim

Ecovert FM Asians (EFA) Possible Playing 11:1.Muhammad Haroon, 2. Manoj Supun-Withanage, 3. Abdulrahman Abdullah, 4. Muzammil Khalid, 5. Shiva Ananth(WK), 6. Muhammad Sameer, 7. Shajahan Hamza Kunnath, 8. Murali Mukalel, 9. Arpeet Avinash, 10. Asmeet Avinash, 11. Salman Khan-VI

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams players are very talented and amazing and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Toyota TGS vs Ecovert FM Asians on 16th July 2023 from 16th July 2023 at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. As per the recent match result then the TGS team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches and draw 1 match and on the other hand EFA team won 0 matches and lost 5 matches. So the TGS team has more chances to win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.