RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020 Released @ rbi.org.in Here’s Download Hall Ticket :- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for RBI Assistant 2020 Preliminary Online Exam today i.e. on 03 February 2020 Candidates who have applied for RBI Assistant Recruitment can download RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020 from RBI official website, rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020

Candidates will be required to provide their Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth. RBI Assistant Admit Card link is available till 15 February 2020.

Steps to download RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI i.e. rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the ‘RBI Assistant Admit Card’ on the top of the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and password in the login box

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a print-out for further reference.

The candidate needs to affix a recent recognizable photograph on their RBI Assistant Admit Card and appear at the examination centre along with a Photo Identity Proof ID.

The online examination for RBI Assistant 2020 Preliminary round is going to be held on 14th & 15th February 2020. The exam will consist of 100 multiple choice type questions in 3 sections i.e. English Language (30 Qs of 30 Marks), Numerical Ability (35 Qs of 35 Marks) and Reasoning Ability (35 Qs of 35 Marks). Each section will be allotted 20 minutes.

Qualified candidates in the RBI Assistant Pre Exam will be called for RBI Assistant Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Reserve Bank of India had invited online applications for the recruitment of 926 Assistant. To apply for the post, candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree in any course with over 50 percent in aggregate. Apart from this, candidates also need to have knowledge of word processing on PC. The last date for submitting applications was 24 January 2020.