Twitter Rolls out new Reply Layout to streamline Conversations on iOS :- It’s taken some time, but Twitter has finally rolled out an element of its ‘conversational’ feature updates that it’s been beta testing over the last six months. Twitter is making a change to your timeline which according to the website, will make it easier to differentiate between tweets and replies. The goal is to streamline the interface so you can easily see parent tweets and replies to that post.

The official Twitter Support handle explained in a tweet that if someone you follow is in a conversation, you will see their reply in a different layout where it appears in threaded form in your Home timeline. This new layout makes it easier to see who’s replying to who so you can join in on relevant conversations. Essentially, it’s a threaded conversation.

The new layout makes it easier to see who is replying to who, making the engagement more structured. If this interface looks familiar, it’s likely because Twitter demonstrated it last spring and users of the experimental twitter beta app have been using it since then. Twitter regularly uses its experimental beta app to test new features before rolling them out more broadly.

As noted by The Verge, the redesigned timeline view is rolling out now on Twitter’s end, so it may take a few days to hit your account. So, now your Twitter replies will have a new look, which could make it easier to engage in conversations with the people you know. It doesn’t seem to be a major update, but it could, potentially, change the way you engage, and spark more conversations. It is currently available on iOS but Twitter is promising to roll it out to Android soon.