Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2020: Offer, 12 months validity, Benefits, Details Here :- Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2020 In order to make the New Year more special, the telecom giant, Reliance Jio on Monday announced the launch of an unbeatable scheme called “2020 Happy New Year Offer.” Under the new scheme, Reliance Jio is offering ‘unlimited’ services for one year on paying Rs. 2,020. Reliance Jio’s new scheme will be available from December 24, 2019.

Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2020

Reliance Jio’s ‘2020 Happy New Year Offer’ is available for both smartphone and JioPhone customers. For smartphone users, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited voice, 1.5GB daily data, SMS, and access to Jio apps. The validity of the scheme is 365 days.

Reliance Jio says users can get a new JioPhone and 12 months service by paying Rs 2,020. Under the scheme, users get unlimited voice, 0.5GB data per day, SMS and access to Jio apps. The validity of the scheme for JioPhone users is 12 months. On the other hand, Jio’s smartphone subscribers will get 1.5GB data per day, as well as, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, SMS, for a recharge of Rs 2020 which is valid for a year with the Rs 2020 plan.

Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2020: Offer validity

Reliance Jio said that FUP applies on non-Jio voice calls under the latest “Happy New Year Offer.” According to the reports, the offer could end by the first week of January, however, the company has not announced any end date for the offer.

The new plans come shortly after Reliance Jio introduced Rs 98 and Rs 149 prepaid plans in the country.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 plan gives 2GB of data, 300 SMS, complimentary Jio apps, and free unlimited calls to Jio to Jio network with 28 days validity. Under Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 plan, customers get 1GB per day data, free Jio to Jio calling and 300 minutes of Jio to non-Jio FUP minutes, 100 SMS per day and access to complimentary Jio apps with a validity of 24 days.

Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2020 Offer Details Here

There is also an annual plan for Rs 2,199 which comes quite close to the Jio New Plan in the benefits it provides as it offers 1.5GB data per day and 12000 IUC minutes for 365 days.