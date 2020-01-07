BS6 Royal Enfield Classic Specifications, On Road Price, Features, Mileage Bookings Open :- Well, you all should know that Royal Enfield Classic 2020 is ready to be launch by the company. It is next generation classic bike. Also, the Royal Enfield is one of the most popular two two-wheeler vehicle companies of India. We have noticed that the company is working way too hard and they have tested the new motorcycle in the market. We have some fresh images of 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 2020 down here.

HIGHLIGHTS

New Royal Enfield Classic will have a freshly designed tail lamp and footrests.

The discs have changed their positions and will be located on the right side now.

Next-gen Classic will have BS6 engines.

New Classic 350 will continue to sport a halogen headlamp instead of an LED unit.

The rear brake lever has been repositioned for better ground clearance.

Royal Enfield has employed a new double cradle frame as well.

Expect the motorcycle to be launched in India next year.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

The company is testing the bike on the road from very long time and company might launch it in the near future as well. Reports are suggesting that next-gen Royal Enfield Classic is about to come up with the new look. Sources are saying that it will come up with tail lamp and fresh footrests. Also, the discs have changed their positions and they are looking attractive now. They will be located on the right side now.

The images of next generation Classic’s images are posted by Rushlane. The company has done away with the kick start, while the rear brake lever has been redesigned. An analogue instrument cluster displays the speed in kph and mph in next-gen Royal Enfield Classic. Sources are saying that the new bike will come up with some new fashion and design.

We are expecting that the next generation bike will be available in both 500 and 350 variants. Also, the reports are coming that the motors might return and some new changes are also expected in the bike. However the specifications and prices isn’t decided yet and we are expecting that they are going to be raise a bit then usual price. The company hasn’t released anything so far and we are expecting that they will make an official statement as soon as possible.

Sources are claiming that Royal Enfield Classic range will be available in Classic 500 Pegasus, Classic 500 Stealth Black, Classic 500 Squadron Blue, Classic 500 Desert Storm, Classic 500 Chrome, Classic 500, Classic 350 Gunmetal Grey, Classic 350 Redditch, Classic 350 and Classic 350 Signals. You all can check the launch date here once its release.