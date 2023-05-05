RR vs GT Live Score Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Match-48

Hello all the sports lovers, here we are sharing exciting news for you that one of the best and most popular TATA IPL leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two amazing teams. It is a highly anticipated and much-awaited match and this match is going to be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans. Both teams are very famous among people and now fans are also ready to support their favourite team. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the RR vs GT match and we will share it with you in this article.

Currently, all the fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be more interesting and amazing. Now only a few hours left for the match and if anyone wants to watch the match in the playground then you may book the tickets from the websites. Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against Gujarat Titans in TATA IPL at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Jaipur, IN is hazed and there are no chances of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans must be very eager to know about the match details including team, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Team: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT)

Date: Friday

Day: 5th May 2023

Time:07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible playing 11:1.Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Jos Buttler(WK), 3. Sanju Samson(WK)(C), 4. Devdutt Padikkal, 5. Dhruv Jurel, 6. Shimron Hetmyer, 7. Ravichandran Ashwin, 8. Jason Holder, 9. Trent Boult, 10. Sandeep Sharma, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible playing 11:1.Wriddhiman Saha(WK), 2. Shubman Gill/Abhinav Manohar, 3. Hardik Pandya(C), 4. Vijay Shankar, 5. David Miller, 6. Rahul Tewatia, 7. Rashid-Khan, 8. Mohammed Shami, 9. Noor Ahmad, 10. Mohit Sharma, 11. Joshua Little

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans on 5th May 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India. The GT team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches and the RR team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. The GT team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.