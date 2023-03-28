SCO vs SPN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Euro Qualifiers League Euro Qualifiers League

Just a few matches were played by the team in the Euro Qualifiers League. Fans kept their eyes on this league to watch some of the exciting matches and support their favorite teams and players as well. The league just beginning with a few matches and now, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the next match of the league. It will be interesting to watch the next match of team Scotland (SCO) and team Spain (SPN) who has already played 1 match in this league. Now, both teams are going to play their 2nd match and it will be amazing to watch who will win tonight?

Well, we would like to share some important updates of the match such as time, date, venue, league, and lineups player who could be a part of the match tonight. Many players have been considered injured for the upcoming match but several players are all set to appear in tonight’s match. Tickets for the match will be available on the official website of the league and fans can visit the arena to support their favorite teams. Hampden Park has been scheduled for today’s match and the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

SCO vs SPN Match Details

Team Names:- Scotland (SCO) vs Spain (SPN)

League:- Euro Qualifiers League

Venue:- Hampden Park

Date:- Wednesday, 29th March 2023

Time:- 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

SCO vs SPN Squad Players

Scotland (SCO):- Dominic Hyam, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes, Anthony Ralston, Lewis Ferguson, Liam Cooper, Liam Kelly, Ryan Jack, Scott McTominay, Angus Gunn, Andrew Robertson, Stuart Armstrong, Nathan Patterson, Kenny McLean, Jacob Brown, Zander Clark, Callum McGregor, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney, Ryan Porteous, Aaron Hickey, John McGinn, Che Adams, and Lawrence Shankland.

Spain (SPN):- Bryan Gil, Dani Carvajal, Alex Balde, Martin Zubimendi, Nico Williams, Borja Iglesias, David Raya, Yeremi Pino, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Aymeric Laporte, Pedro Porro, Fabian Ruiz Pena, Robert Sanchez, Alvaro Morata, Iago Aspas, Jose Gaya, Inigo Martinez, Mikel Merino, Pablo Gavira, Mikel Oyarzabal, Joselu, David Garcia, Jose Nacho Fernandez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Dani Olmo, and Dani Ceballos.

SCO vs SPN Lineups Player

Scotland (SCO):- Angus Gunn, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney, Ryan Porteous, Aaron Hickey, Andrew Robertson, Stuart Armstrong, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, and Che Adams.

Spain (SPN):- Kepa Arrizabalaga, Aymeric Laporte, Dani Carvajal, Alex Balde, Jose Nacho Fernandez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Dani Olmo, Mikel Merino, Pablo Gavira, Alvaro Morata, and Iago Aspas.

SCO vs SPN Match Prediction

Both teams have already played a single match in this league and even won their first match of the league. As we can see in the point table that team SCO is in the 2nd spot with 1 match where they won 1 match. Another side, team SPN is in the 1st spot with 1 victory out of a single match. According to the updates, team SCO has better chance to win this match due to their performances.