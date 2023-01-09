SHB vs ITT Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you a very well-known Saudi Arabian League league is all set for the football match. This match is going to be played between Al-Shabab vs Al-Ittihad. As we all know that both teams have a good fan following. Both teams will give their best for winning the trophy. Now all the fans are super excited about the match. This match is going to be played by two powerful teams. Here we have more information about the SHB vs ITT match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that Saudi Arabian League is coming back with its two amazing teams. All the players will give their best for winning the trophy. As we know that both teams are very famous and they have different gameplay. The Saudi Arabian League match between Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad will be played on Monday at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match details.

Match Details

Team: Al-Shabab (SHB) vs Al-Ittihad (ITT)

League: Saudi Arabian League

Day: Monday

Date: 9th January 2023

Time: 08:00 PM (IST) – 02:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Al-Shabab (SHB) Possible Playing 11: 1. Kim Seung-Gyu, 2. Hassan Al-Tambekti, 3. Fawaz Al-Sagour, 4. Moteb Al-Harbi, 5. Iago Santos, 6. Cristian Guanca, 7. Husain Al-Monassar, 8. Grzegorz Krychowiak, 9. Carlos Alberto-Junior, 10. Santi Mina, 11. Aaron Boupendza

Al-Ittihad (ITT) Possible Playing 11: 1. Marcelo Grohe, 2. Ahmed Hegazi, 3. Muhannad Shanqeeti, 4. Ahmed Sharahili, 5. Zakaria Al Hawsawi, 6. Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, 7. Igor Coronado, 8. Tarek Hamed, 9. Helder Costa, 10. Abderazak Hamdallah, 11. Romarinho

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and hardworking players. They all are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match will be more amazing and entertaining. This match is going to be played between Al-Shabab vs Al-Ittihad on 9th January 2023 from 08:00 PM (IST) – 02:30 PM (GMT) at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match result. SHB team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches and draw 1 match, on the other hand, the ITT team won 4 matches and draw 1 match. ITT team has more chances to win the match against SHB. let's see which team will win the match.