Shot Peening- A brief insight

Shot Peening is a process that’s widely used to increase the fatigue strength of metal products in order to avoid corrosion failure when the material is subjected to high alternating stress. It involves cold work process that uses the mechanism of plasticity.

What is Shot Peening?

When metals undergo procedures like grinding, bending, milling, and other procedures, it leads to an increase in the net stress range. This makes the product more susceptible to fatigue failure, corrosion, and reduces the life cycle of the material.

Shot Peening is done through several methods and equipment. The applications of Shot Peening is quite vast and is used in several industries from Aerospace industry to Oil & Gas industry.

Shot Peening machines!

Since the applications of Shot Peening are quite vast, there exists a wide variety of machines for different applications. Let’s take a look at what some of these machines are like:

Indexing Table Type Classifier

This type of a Shot Peening Machine is usually used in the automotive industry. The Table Type Classifier machine comprises two or four indexing table or hanger. While one is meant for loading and unloading operation, the other serves the purpose of blasting. The machine guarantees uniform blasting as the materials are placed on a rotating table that continuously passes through the blasting area.

The machine consists of a Centrifugal wheel of size 25RLM150. The shot velocity of the machine is approximately around 80-90 meters per second.The Shot Peening time for each batch is about 2 to 3 minutes approximately.

Coil Spring Shot Peening Machines

One of the major applications of Shot Peening is on Coil Springs used in the Automobile industry. Coil Springs undergo continuous convolution and compressive loading which can result in early fatigue failure. To ensure longevity and durability of these Coil Springs, Shot Peening is used.

The Shot Peening used for Leaf or Coil Springs consists of a Rubber Conveyor belt. In this machine, the Springs are loaded through manganese fixtures and traverse through 2 strategically positioned high intensity Blast Wheel Stations.

The Blast Cabinet is made of heavy duty steel plates with the vestibule made of 6 mm thick steel plates. The size of the Blast Wheel stations are 25RLM195 and are mounted on heavy duty steel plates.

Shot peening industries

Like we already mentioned, Shot Peening finds is incredibly necessary and useful in many industries. The mechanism is used in industries that deal in:

Automotive components

Concrete

Ceramic

Marble

Springs

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Steel products

Gear and Shaft

