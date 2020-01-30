5 features that Make Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite better than OnePlus 7T at Rs 40,000 :- Samsung has just launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India along with price unlike the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas. Priced under Rs 40,000, which seems like a bid to compete with OnePlus, the new Note 10 Lite brings the full experience of the S-Pen and a triple camera setup at a more affordable budget. OnePlus on the other hand, has been dominating the affordable-flagship segment for years, and currently, the OnePlus 7T is a highly recommended smartphone.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T

Now if you are thinking to buy any of the phones and got confused, we are here to help you. Here are few features of Note 10 Lite that make it a better buy than the OnePlus 7T.

1. Massive bezel-less display

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a massive display as it offers a wide 6.7-inch Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, running at a maximum Full HD+ resolution. The screen flaunts very little bezels and uses a single punch-hole Infinity-O display to enhance user experience.

2. Powerful internals

Notably, OnePlus 7T is no slouch when it comes to internals, but we can’t ignore the fact that the Note 10 Lite too hides some massive powers under the hood.

At the core of the device is a Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC, a 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) paired to either 6GB or 8GB of RAM depending on the variant of choice. In terms of the storage, the device gets 128GB of allocation which is expandable up to 1TB using a MicroSD card.

3. Impressive cameras

In terms of the optics, the smartphone comes with a triple camera set-up. The main camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, an f/1.7 lens, and OIS paired to a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS for stabilisation. At the front is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Big battery and Super Fast charging

Nowadays the battery is one of the core factors taken into consideration while buying a phone. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets one of the biggest battery packs i.e. a massive 4500mAh pack capable of Super-Fast charging tech.

Now Samsung ships the phone with a 25W charger in the box, which is fast enough to juice up the phone anyway. However, the device can support charging speeds up to 45W, thereby making it one of the best in the business.

5. S Pen stylus

The biggest USP of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is that it comes with an S-Pen. The S-Pen allows users to personalize photos and videos with dynamic drawings, effects, and animations and instantly convert handwritten notes to digital text. The Air Command feature of the S Pen allows users to click pictures, navigate through presentations and even edit videos with a simple click.