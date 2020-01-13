Steps to Avoid fraud on Google Pay :- Today is the time of the digital world and we are tending towards the digitalisation for our work so as to do it easy and comfortably. Digital payment is one such thing in order to make our life easy by enabling cash-free transactions. Though it brings comfort it also has its own risks and vulnerabilities involved. There are many cases of fraud that are being done. Recently, a man residing in Thane, Maharashtra lost over Rs. 1 lakh after a scamster requested for money through digital wallets.

Steps to Avoid fraud on Google Pay

To secure yourself from such frauds, Google Pay, a dominant player in the United Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments space, has come out with an advisory, detailing ways in which users can avoid being subject to fraud on the platform. Google Pay has urged users to keep their UPI PIN a secret, download only trusted apps, and use the payment app to reach customer care.

The advisory comes in the backdrop of increased cases of fraud, where money from bank accounts of users have been swindled using UPI.

Ambarish Kenghe, director – Product Management, Google Pay, said, “As UPI has grown in India, it has brought into the fold many users who are new to digital payments. The key to the continued success of the rails is user education, to ensure that users transact digitally in a way that’s aware and secure.”

Google Pay allows you to block someone that you don’t know requests money from you. You can also block any individual that you don’t want to contact you on Google Pay.

The feature is available for both Android and iOS mobile platforms and requires a few simple steps to block people on Google Pay. The steps are the same for both Android and iOS users. Below are the steps:

Step 1: Open Google Pay on your smartphone

Step 2: Now, slide your finger up to show contacts you have send/received money from.

Step 3: Here, choose the person that you want to block and tap on it

Step 4: If the number is saved in your Phonebook, tap on More (three dots at the top right of the screen)

Step 5: Here you will find the Block option. Click on it

Step 6: In case the number is not saved on your device, you will automatically see the Block option when you tap on its icon

However, it is to be noted that if you block someone on Google Pay, they’ll also be blocked on some other Google products, such as Photos and Hangouts as well.