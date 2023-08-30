SZC vs WRO Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Pogon Szczecin vs Slask Wroclaw Polish League

Here, we are to share about the next football match in the Polish League. Pogon Szczecin (SZC) and Slask Wroclaw (WRO) are going to play in this upcoming match. This football match is fully set to begin at 10:00 pm on Wednesday 30 August 2023. This match will be played at Stadion Florian Krygier and it will be most liked by the viewers. Lots of people are coming in both team’s fans lists and both teams contain so many fans from around the world who are so very excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so we made an article and shared the complete information about this football match such as teams, team players, points table, reports, previous gameplay and more in this article.

Both teams had played multiple head-to-head matches in thier previous match and won the hearts of the people at the stadium. Pogon Szczecin had played a total of four matches in which they faced two wins and two draws in thier previous matches. This team is currently ranked in the 14th place on the points table of this league. On the other hand, Slask Wroclaw had played a total of five matches in which they faced two wins, one loss, and two draws in this tournament. This team is currently ranked in 11th place on the points table.

SZC vs WRO (Pogon Szczecin vs Slask Wroclaw) Match Details

Match: Pogon Szczecin vs Slask Wroclaw (SZC vs WRO)

Tournament: Polish League

Date: Wednesday, 30th August 2023

Time: 10:00 PM (IST) – 04:30 PM (GMT)

SZC vs WRO Venue: Stadion Florian Krygier

SZC vs WRO (Pogon Szczecin vs Slask Wroclaw) Starting 11

Pogon Szczecin (SZC) Possible Starting 11 1.Dante Stipica, 2. Leonardo Koutris, 3. Linus Wahlqvist, 4. Danijel Loncar, 5. Mariusz Malec, 6. Kamil Grosicki, 7. Joao Gamboa, 8. Luka Zahovic, 9. Alexander Gorgon, 10. Vahan Bichakhchyan, 11. Efthymis Koulouris

Slask Wroclaw (WRO) Possible Starting 11 1.Kacper Trelowski, 2. Martin Konczkowski, 3. Lukasz Bejger, 4. Aleks Petkov, 5. Mateusz Zukowski, 6. Patrick Olsen, 7. Petr Schwarz, 8. Marcel Zylla, 9. Mathias-Nahuel Leiva, 10. Piotr Samiec-Talar, 11. Erik Exposito

As per the reports, This football match will be one of the most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and all players will give thier best performance in this match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some verified sites. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. Keep following dekhnews.com to get more articles on sports.