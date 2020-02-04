Important Tips for Effective Preparation in DSSSB Exam

The first and foremost step towards the DSSSB exam preparation is to be aware of the complete DSSSB syllabus and exam pattern. In order to outperform in the DSSSB exam, you must have a proper and dedicated preparation plan. Also, keep yourself updated with the question paper pattern, section-wise distribution of marks, topics and important tips for attempting the exam.

Create a time-table and prepare for the exam accordingly and keep your concepts crystal clear and build your foundation strong. Solve questions on a daily basis and work on the sections in which you require more focus. Follow the essential tips for scoring the maximum marks in the DSSSB Exam.

Preparation Tips for DSSSB Exam

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will release the DSSSB PRT teacher vacancy soon for the upcoming year. This is an excellent opportunity for all those candidates who wanted to become a permanent teacher in Delhi Schools.

Before moving ahead with the preparation of the DSSSB exam , you should keep the DSSSB eligibility criteria in your mind. Thus, look at the educational qualification required to apply for the DSSSB exam below.

PRT- Senior Secondary with at least 50% and 2-years Diploma in elementary education. Also, must clear the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

PRT Nursery- Senior Secondary with at least 45% marks from a recognized Board. Also, must have a diploma in Nursery Teacher Education programme or B.Ed. (Nursery) from a recognized institute and passed Hindi at Secondary Level.

TGT- A Bachelor’s Degree with at least 45% marks from recognized University. Also, B.Ed. from a recognized university and must have cleared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

PGT- Master’s Degree with 50% marks. Also, Degree / Diploma in education from a recognized university.

After that, understand the exam pattern of the DSSSB exam, it is recommended to know the exam pattern properly. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks, and question paper will be bilingual, and there will be no provision for revaluation or re-checking of the answer sheets.

Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Duration English Language & Comprehension 20 20 2 hrs Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 General Awareness 20 20 General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability 20 20 Arithmetical & Numerical Ability 20 20 Concerned Subject 100 100 Total 200 200

Understand the DSSSB Syllabus – The comprehending the curriculum for the exam plays an important role in the exam preparation and also for scoring good marks in the exam. Thus, it is suggested to get well-versed with the complete syllabus of the exam and know the important topics of various subjects.

Recommended Books- For effective preparation of the DSSSB exam, pick the best books for each section. Do not purchase a pile of books rather invest in a good quality of books. Here are some of the suggested books for each section:

Best Books for General English

English Grammar Book by Wren and Martin/ S. Chand

Intermediate English Grammar with Answers by Murphy

Objective General English by (R.S. Aggarwal) Paperback

Best Books for General Hindi

Wiley’s Hindi Exam Goalpost for CTET and TETs, Paper I-II, Class I-VIII (Hindi) by Wiley India

Samanya Hindi Avam Nibandh

Lucents Samanya Hindi: Pratiyogi Pariksha Ke Liye by Lucent

(CTET/TET) Hindi Bhasha Aur Shikshan Shastra byKamal Dev Verma

Samanya Hindi 2019 Book For All Government Exams by Agrawal Examcart Experts

Best Books for General Awareness

Pratiyogita darpan English June 2019 by Pratiyogita Darpan

Manorama Yearbook 2018 by Manorama

Pratiyogita darpan Samsamyiki Varshiki ( Yearly ) 2019 in Hindi by Pratiyogita Darpan

Current Affairs Yearly 2019 by Arihant Experts

General Knowledge with General Science Lucent 2019 – 2020- Latest Edition by Competition Paradise

Best Books For Reasoning Ability

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Agarwal

A New Approach to REASONING Verbal & Non-Verbal by BS Sijwali & Indu Sijwali

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Varma

Analytical Reasoning by MK Pandey

How to Crack Test Of Reasoning by Jaikishan & Premkishan

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations (Fully Solved) by R.S Aggarwal

Importance of Previous Year Papers- After completing the whole syllabus of the DSSSB exam, it is essential to solve an ample amount of practice questions to keep track of your performance. By solving the previous papers and mock tests, you will get to know the exam pattern, the difficulty level of the questions, marks distribution etc.

Practising previous year papers also help you in your time management skills. After attempting the questions, invest your time in analysing your weakness and strong areas of the exam.

For more information or query related to effective preparation tips for DSSSB exam, you can drop your questions in the comment section below.