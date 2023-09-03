TOL vs PAC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Toluca vs Pachuca Mexican League

Mexican League is back again with its new match and this match is going to be played between Toluca (TOL) and Parchuca (PAC). This match is fully set to take place at 11:30 pm on Sunday 3 September 2023 and it will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez. Lots of football lovers and fans are waiting to watch this match. It is said that this match is coming with many unexpected events and every player gives their best to get victory. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match such as both team’s previous performances and also talk about the prediction.

It is said that this match is the first head-to-head match of both teams in this league and both will give thier best which makes the match more interesting. If we talk about the points table, Toluca is currently ranked in the 8th position on the points table after facing two wins, three draws, and one loss in their six matches of this tournament. On the other side, Pachuca had played a total of six matches in this tournament in which they faced one win, two losses, and three draws. This team is currently ranked on the 15th place of the points table of this league.

TOL vs PAC (Toluca vs Pachuca) Match Details

Match: Toluca and Pachuca (TOL) vs (PAC)

Tournament: Mexican League

Date: Sunday 3 September 2023

Time: 11:30 pm (IST)

Venue: Estadio Nemesio Diez

TOL vs PAC (Toluca vs Pachuca) Starting 11

Toluca (TOL) Possible Starting 11 1.Tiago Volpi, 2. Valber Huerta, 3. Andres Mosquera, 4. Brian Garcia, 5. Maximiliano Araujo, 6. Marcel Ruiz, 7. Jean Meneses, 8. Claudio Baeza, 9. Juan Chonteco Dominguez, 10. Robert Morales, 11. Pedro Raul