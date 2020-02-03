Forget Apple iPhone 12: 2021 iPhone Shock as brand-new Model Revealed :- Apple is all set to have a marvelous year ahead with the Cupertino-based company is believed to launch a galore of handsets aimed at variable budget consumers with the standout handsets for this year being the iPhone 12, however, according to the price, it will be the iPhone SE2 or the iPhone 9 that is priced to perfection and having all the best specs that are found on the current iPhone 11 flagship.

Forget Apple iPhone 12

According to the report of Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning to release an all-new iPhone that will reintroduce Touch ID by fitting it in the power button. Additionally, it will feature a next-level design and a budget price tag.

According to the MacRumors report, Kuo said that the new iPhone will break Apple’s long-standing tradition and is going to be introduced in the first half of 2021. It will feature a “nearly edge-to-edge design” and a smaller notch because of the exclusion of Face ID. Kuo also claimed that the button-integrated Touch ID will be of the capacitive variety like the original Touch ID that was embedded in the Home button and it will offer an enhanced user experience.

2021 iPhone Shock as brand-new Model Revealed

Meanwhile, the Forbes report revealed, “MacRumors has attained an updated report from Ming-Chi Kuo revealing a hit to Apple’s mass production plans for its iPhones, which will also impact the iPhone SE 2 / iPhone 9. Kuo said that the spread of the Coronavirus will result in a 10% hit to Apple shipments – a figure which may be conservative as he notes that smartphone shipments in the Chinese market declined by as much as 60% over the Chinese New Year period due the Coronavirus outbreak. As such, I wouldn’t expect Apple to delay the March launch of the iPhone SE2 but I would expect stock levels to be lower than normal. So if this is a phone that interests you, know that when pre-orders open you’ll need to move fast.” Apple 13

Kuo also revealed that this information appears to be pointing to Apple seriously upping its game and it could formulate with the iPhone SE3 or an entirely new range of iPhones altogether.