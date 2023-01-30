UDI vs VER Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips Lineup

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that a very well know and amazing Serie A league is all set for the upcoming football match. This match is going to be played between Udinese vs Hellas Verona. As we all know that both teams are very famous and now both teams are ready to defeat opposite time. Now all the football match lovers are searching about the match as they want to know about the match. Here we have more information about the UDI vs VER match and we will share it with you in this article. So let’s continue the article.

Currently, all the fans have been waiting for the football match as they know that this match is going to be very interesting and entertaining. Both team players are ready to face each other in the match. The Serie A match between Udinese and Hellas Verona is going to be played on Tuesday at Friuli. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now football lovers are inquisitive to know about the match details including team, time, date, venue, day, lineup and other details. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Udinese (UDI) vs Hellas Verona (VER)

Day: Tuesday

Date: 31st January 2023

Time:01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Friuli

League: Serie A

Udinese (UDI) Possible playing 11: 1. Marco Silvestri, 2. Rodrigo Becao, 3. Nehuen Perez, 4. Jaka Bijol, 5. Kingsley Ehizibue, 6. Walace, 7. Tolgay Arslan, 8. Destiny Udogie, 9. Lazar Samardzic, 10. Issac Success, 11. Beto Bercique

Hellas Verona (VER) Possible playing 11: 1.Lorenzo Montipo, 2. Pawel Dawidowicz, 3. Federico Ceccherini, 4. Fabio Depaoli, 5. Josh Doig, 6. Isak Hien, 7. Darko Lazovic, 8. Adrien Tameze, 9. Ivan Ilic, 10. Kevin Lasagna, 11. Milan Djuric

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are amazing and mindblowing and they will give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Udinese vs Hellas Verona on 31st January 2023 from 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT). If we talk about the recent match result of both teams then the UDI team won 1 match, lost 3 matches and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the VER team won 2 matches, draw 1 match and lost 2 matches. So as per the recent result VER team has more chances to win the match against UDI. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.