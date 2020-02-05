Vivo V19 Series Pre-Booking Scheduled for February-End Ahead of March Launch :- Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is all set to launch its V19 series next month. However, the company will start its pre-booking for the V19 series by later this month. According to a report published by 91Mobiles, the Vivo V19 and the Vivo V19 Pro will be launching in India in March just before the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which starts from March 23.

Vivo V19 Series Pre-Booking

The Vivo V19 is likely to be the successor to the Vivo V17, whereas the Vivo V19 Pro would come as an upgrade to the Vivo V17 Pro. The two smartphones which are in the upcoming phase from Vivo are expected to be mid-range offerings and are tipped to be priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. The two smartphones will be made available by Vivo across online platforms and offline retailers across the country as well.

It is speculated that the Vivo V19 Pro would go on sale ahead of the standard Vivo V19, however, there is no confirmation yet. This has been the case for both Vivo V17 and the Vivo V15 series from last year. The specifications of the Vivo V19 and V19 Pro are not clear at the moment. These smartphones are going to be slightly better in performance than the Vivo V17 series.

The Vivo V17 features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display and is operated with the Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS 9. It also features a 6.44-inch OLED ‘iView’ display which features an HD+ resolution, punch-hole at the top-right corner for the selfie camera shooter, and also an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Vivo V17 is powered by the Snapdragon 675 chipset, paired with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and five cameras in total – four on the back and single on the front. On the rear, the Vivo V17 Pro includes 48MP primary Sony IMX582 sensor, 13MP telephoto lens, 8MP wide-angle lens and 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. For selfies, the V17 Pro comes with a 32MP shooter. The Vivo V17 features a 4100mAh battery with dual-engine 18W fast charging.