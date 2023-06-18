Anupama 18th June 2023 Written Update

Here we are sharing a written update of the Anupama. This show is very famous among people and it has been running well with great TRP on television. Today’s episode starts with an Anupama. She asks a vendor if she may have a paper. She remembers the past and makes a paper plane. Paritosh states to Dimple not to speak because he has a list that counts how selfish she is. Dimple and Paritosh start an argument when the latter says the former married twice and her family is not with her. Here we have more information about the episode and we will share it with you in this article.

Anupama 18th June 2023

Pakhi also says Dimple did not value Anupama and now she will be loyal to them anymore. Dimple tries to defend herself and says Paritosh is jobless and Kinjal has been making an effort. Leela says to her what she means by the family is not good as she is a member of this family. Dimple states that she will not lower her voice otherwise like other daughter-in-laws of the house she will have to suffer more. Kinjal tries to stop Dimple but Dimple shuts up Kinjal and disrespects Leela. Vanraj asks Samar to shut up Dimple.

Vanraj says he will not bear the disrespect of his mom in the house. Dimple stangs quietly and tells Barkha. Leela asks Dimple whom she has been updating. Dimple makes an excuse. Then Kinjal message Anupama if she is able to come home. She receives a message from Malti and Anuj also. Anupama decides to fly despite everything. She bumps into Anuj. Anuj says sorry to her. Anupama asks Anuj if Maya is fine or not. Anuj says he has given medicians to her. Anupama asks Anuj that Maya does not need medicine as she needs him only.

After hearing this Anuj gets shocked. Anupama asks about Anu. Anuj says Anu is a mature girl, she understands. Anupama asks Anuj if Maya reacts the same way always. Anuj regrets not sending Maya to the center for better treatment. Anupama says to him that there is no use in such talk now. Anuj asks her why she is bothered by Maya so much. Then Anupama says Maya is Anu’s mother like her. The episode ends here, so don’t forget to watch the full episode of the Anupama on the Star Plus channel television. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.