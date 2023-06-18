India’s Best Dancer 3 Elimination 18th June 2023 Episode Updates

Hello all the reality show lovers, here we are sharing a written update of India’s Best Dancer 3. This show is one of the best dance reality show. This show got a lot of popularity from the people and now the fans don’t want to miss a single episode of the show. This is the place where many people come to show their dance talent and start their journey to win the show. Currently, lots of people are very curious to know about today’s episode. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

India’s Best Dancer 3 Elimination 18th June 2023

India’s Best Dancer is a famous show which gained huge attention from the people. As we all know that today is Sunday and now fans are super excited for the Today episode. Currently, fans have been waiting for today’s episode as they knew that it will be more special and amazing. So now fans wait is going to be lover super soon as only a few hours left for the show. If we talk about the previous seasons of the show then all were very amazing. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the show.

Currently, season 3 of the show is also running well with great TRP on television. All the makers are set to entertain their fans with another episode. Today’s episode starts with the host Jay Bhanushali. He welcomes the audience for another episode and tells the special theme Dosti Ka Fest episode with the special guest Aruna Irani. the contestants show will give their best to entertain the judges and the audience. The episode is going to be focusing on friendship and retro songs due to Aruna Irani. You are on the right page for more information about the show, so please read the complete article.

As per the promo video, contestant Shivanshu and his choreographer Swetha Warrier comes on the stage and they give an amazing performance on a retro song fusion and achieve a crown from Judge Terence Lewis. After that, you will see an outstanding performance which is given by the best Shivam and choreographer Sonali on the Dekhna Na Hai Re Socha Na song. Later other contestants will also give their best to impress the judges. So don’t forget to watch the full episode of India’s Best Dancer 3 on the Sony TV channel on the television. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.