ARG vs JUS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Argentinian League Argentinos Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia

Hello football lovers, Argentinian League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Argentinos Juniors (ARG) and Defensa y Justicia (JUS). This upcoming football match will begin play at 06:00 am on Saturday 24 June 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

Argentinos Juniors faced eight wins, five draws, and seven losses in the last 20 matches of this tournament. This team is currently ranked in the 10th position on the points table of this tournament. On the other side, Defensa y Justicia faced nine wins, six draws, and five losses in their last 20 matches of this tournament. This team is currently ranked in the 7th position of the points table of this tournament. Both teams contain strong players in their teams who will give their best until the end of this football match, so watch and enjoy this upcoming match.

ARG vs JUS (Argentinos Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia) Match Details

Match: Argentinos Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia

Tournament: Argentinian League

Date: Saturday, 24 June 2023

Time: 06:00 am

Venue: Estadio Diego Armando Maradona

ARG vs JUS (Argentinos Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia) Starting 11

Argentinos Juniors (ARG) Possible Starting 11 1.Alexis Arias, 2. Kevin Mac Allister, 3. Miguel Torren, 4. Leonel Gonzalez, 5. Santiago Montiel, 6. Franco Moyano, 7. Fabricio Dominguez, 8. Francisco Gonzalez-Metilli, 9. Alan RodrIguez, 10. Gaston Veron, 11. Javier Cabrera

Defensa y Justicia (JUS) Possible Starting 11 1.Ezequiel Unsain, 2. Nazareno Colombo, 3. Tomas Cardona, 4. Nicolas Tripichio, 5. Agustin Sant Anna, 6. Kevin Gutierrez, 7. Julian Lopez, 8. Gabriel Alanis, 9. Gaston Togni, 10. Santiago Solari, 11. Nicolas Emanuel Fernandez

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This football match will be broadcast live on Fancode where the fans and people can enjoy this upcoming match.