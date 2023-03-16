ARS vs SCP Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon

Hello all the sports lovers, here we are back with the exciting news that a very amazing and favourite UEFA Europa League is all set for the football match. This match is going to be between Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon. Both teams have a massive fan following as both teams are very famous and powerful and they always give their best to entertain their fans. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match as they know that it will be very amazing and enjoyable. Here we have more information about the ARS vs SCP match and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Match Details

Team: Arsenal (ARS) vs Sporting Lisbon (SCP)

League: UEFA Europa League

Date: 17th March 2023

Day: Friday

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal (ARS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Aaron Ramsdale, 2. William Saliba, 3. Gabriel Magalhaes, 4. Ben White, 5. Oleksandr Zinchenko, 6. Bukayo Saka, 7. Granit Xhaka, 8. Thomas Partey, 9. Martin Odegaard, 10. Gabriel Martinelli, 11. Leandro Trossard

Sporting Lisbon (SCP) Possible Playing 11: 1.Franco Israel, 2. Sebastian Coates, 3. Matheus Reis, 4. Ricardo Esgaio, 5. Ousmane Diomande, 6. Nuno dos-Santos, 7. Pedro Goncalves, 8. Manuel Ugarte, 9. Marcus Edwards, 10. Hidemasa Morita, 11. Youssef Chermiti

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and hardworking players who always give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon on 17th March 2023 from 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT) at Emirates Stadium. As per the recent match result, the ARS team won 4 matches and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the SCP team won 4 matches and draw 1 match. ARS team looks in good in recent matches and has more chances to win the match against SCP. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.