Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: 5 Reasons Why it is Great Value for Money :- Samsung has had a rather busy start to 2020. In a departure from the usual, the first month of the year saw the South Korean tech giant launch three new smartphones in two different budget segments. The Galaxy S series has always been the best when it comes to what Samsung thinks the smartphone should be and the latest to join the troupe is the Galaxy S10 Lite. The latest offering from Samsung packs in a rear triple camera set-up – a 48-megapixel Main lens sitting next to a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide lens, and a 5-megapixel Macro lens, and on the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor for sharp selfies.

The Note 10 Lite is a bliss for those who want a Note device with the S Pen without spending a fortune. A day later, the S10 Lite came up with a faster chipset and a promising camera setup. The Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a massive 4500mAh battery paired with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: 5 Reasons Why it is Great Value for Money

Samsung has also gone high on performance by offering a Snapdragon 855 chipset, which notably performs better than Samsung’s Exynos 9820 from a year ago. Hence, if you seek higher performance for gaming or running editing apps, the S10 Lite will be far better than the regular S10 models. Samsung is offering 128GB storage as standard on this phone.

But the important thing to see is that Samsung has brought many more amazing camera features to the unbelievably attractive price category of sub-Rs40k. Let’s check the features that make it the best smartphone in this category:

1. Super Steady OIS technology: OIS is Optical Image Stabilization which helps to reduce wobbles and jitters when you shoot a video on the move. The Super Steady OIS allows for a wider correction angle, letting you add gimbal-like stability and UHD quality to your live videos and photos – even in low-light conditions. For action-packed scenes, all you need to do is to switch to the Super Steady Mode for a smooth and steady capture.

2. Live Focus Video: The smartphone comes loaded with a one-of-a-kind Live Focus Video feature. This mode lets you capture only what you want to focus on while you’re recording. Now you can put the attention directly on your subject by blurring out the background with multiple pro-quality effects.

3. Zoom-in Mic: While shooting a video from a smartphone, the sounds are not so clear but with Samsung S10 Lite’s impressive Zoom-in Mic feature will capture it all. The 3 microphones on the smartphone effectively target and enhance the sound in real-time as you zoom in and out.

4. Expandable Memory: The Galaxy S10 Lite comes loaded with the internal memory of 128GB, but can be expanded up to 1TB with an external memory card. This way you can get laptop-sized storage without the laptop.

5. 4500mAh 2-day Intelligent Battery: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a massive 4500mAh battery being one of the biggest amongst its competition. Apart from being powerful, it is intelligent toon as it keeps a track of your daily usage pattern and optimizes power consumption by closing infrequently used apps.

From its cameras to the battery and overall performance and that too at a price of Rs. 39,999, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite impresses every step of the way, making it one of the best buys in the smartphone market right now.