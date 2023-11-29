CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
AVL vs WAR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw UEFA Europa Conference League

2 days ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, we are back to share that the UEFA Europa Conference League is going to play their next football match. It is reported that it is set to be played between Aston Villa (AVL) and the team will play against the team Legia Warsaw (WAR). Both teams carry so many fans around the world who are expressing their excitement for this match. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Friday 1 December 2023 at the Villa Park. It will win the hearts of people at the stadium with an amazing performance.

AVL vs WAR Live Score

Both of the teams played well in this league and have played a total of four matches. The gameplay performance of both teams in the previous league won the hearts of many who are now waiting for the next match. Legia Warszawa has faced three wins, or one loss in the last matches and is ranked at the top of the points table. On the other side, Aston Villa has faced the same and the team is ranked in the 2nd position on the points table. Both teams will give their best till the end and it makes this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

AVL vs WAR (Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw) Match Details

Match: Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw (AVL vs WAR)
Tournament: UEFA Europa Conference League
Date: Friday, 1st December 2023
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Villa Park

AVL vs WAR (Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw) Starting 11

Aston Villa (AVL) Possible Starting 11 1.Emiliano Martinez, 2. Ezri Ngoyo, 3. Matthew Cash, 4. Lucas Digne, 5. Diego Carlos, 6. Pau Torres, 7. Douglas Luiz, 8. John McGinn, 9. Boubacar Kamara, 10. Ollie Watkins, 11. Moussa Diaby

Legia Warsaw (WAR) Possible Starting 11 1.Kacper Tobiasz, 2. Artur Jedrzejczyk, 3. Yuri Ribeiro, 4. Radovan Pankov, 5. Ernest Muci, 6. Bartosz Slisz, 7. Josue Soares Pesqueira, 8. Pawel Wszolek, 9. Patryk Kun, 10. Juergen Elitim, 11. Tomas Pekhart

This football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. Both teams played an amazing gameplay performance which made the team winning prediction hard, so nothing could be said too early. The weather is sunny and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain which makes the match more interesting. Reportedly, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone is ready to play this upcoming match.  All the fans are very excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is expected that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.

