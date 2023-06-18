Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Why Lord Puneet Had To Left BB House

Today we are going to talk about the most popular show Bigg Boss which is now ongoing in its 17th season. This show is currently getting a lot of popularity on the internet and social media pages. Now, it is coming out that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 and the first episode of this show is Grand Premiere. It is an Indian reality show and this began in 2006. Now, lots of people are coming to the fans list of the show who are so much excited to know more about the latest news about this show. Let’s continue this article and know more about the latest update related to this show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Lord Puneet

As per the exclusive sources and information, this show released a total of 16 seasons and now continuing with its 17th season. Salman Khan is the host of this show’s current season and he was hosting the show since its 9th season. In a promo, it is shared that this upcoming episode of the 18th of June begins with #TheekhiPuri’s clip. The clips show #TheekiPuri turning around and revealing herself as none other than Akanksha Puri, the wildcard who won the reality show Mika Di Vohti. Scroll down this article and continue to know more about this reality show.

In this episode, we will see Salman Khan welcomes Akansha Puri who makes a grand entry on the stage with a beautiful performance. Salman asks some questions to herself what is her feeling to go into BB OTT House and what her plan is once she is inside? On this question, she laughs and says that she is nice and has good behavior for those who are nice to her and that she is a villain to people who hurt her intentionally.

The 17th season of this show has begun in the mid of the year 2023 and it is ongoing. The current season is also gathering a good response from the people. This shows is made only for entertainment and it is expected that this will gain a good response or love from the fans and viewers. It is based on the reality show Big Brother and it has produced 1,608 episodes yet. This shows premieres on Jio Cinema ott platform and people can also stream it on some verified streaming platforms.