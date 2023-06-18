Here we are sharing a written update of the Naagin 6. This serial is very famous among people and it has been running well with great TRP on television. Now fans are very curious to know about today’s episode. Today’s episode starts with some boys. They sit near the conflagration and talk awkward things to Pragati’s sister. After that, so they start mistreating her and they try to wrong with her. Suddenly Pragati reaches there and looks for her sister. She states that she does not have the powers of Naagin and asks lord Shiv to help her. Here we have more information about the episode and we will share it with you in this article.

Naagin 6 Written Update 18th June 2023

Later, she sees the stain of the car. She assumes that her sister is near and she takes Naagin Avtar and goes side of the forest. On the other hand, her sister tries to run from there but she becomes failed. Pragati follows the guidance of the car. They harass her sister and ask her for a kiss. Pragati's sister shouts for help. Pragati hears his voice and tries to trace direction. When she arrives at her sister and sees there some boys have been doing wrong to her.

Pragati gives them a punishment for this. She threatens them with her powers and states some words. She states that Lord Shiv can not come everywhere this is the reason he sends Naagin for saving the humans from the wrong people. Later, Pragati comes to Raghav and calls him Raghu. He also calls her Prarthana and asks her to go from there. She sees him with loving eyes. He gains consciousness and asks what is she doing with her in the pose.

He asks if she had been given a dose to her. She says that she had been passing from here and she saw her. Ryana arrives there and asks Pragati to stay away from her future husband. He asks her to tell her why she was getting to close her. Let's see how Pragati reunites with Raghav and if Raghav joins hands with Pragati to kill Meheck, his Badi Ma.