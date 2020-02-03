Bihar Board Class 12th Exam Begins, Important Instructions to keep in Mind :- Bihar board class 12th exam: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is going to conduct the most anticipated class 12th examinations from tomorrow onwards, i.e., on February 3, 2020.

Bihar Board Class 12th Exam Begins

All the students from Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, who were eagerly waiting for the class 12th board exams, must be fully prepared in advance for tomorrow’s examination that is going to held in around 1,283 centres in Bihar.

According to the Bihar Board, around 6.5 lakhs and 5.4 lakh boys have been registered for the class 12th board exam. The examination is going to end on 13th February 2020.

Bihar Board Class 12th Exam: Date Sheet

3rd February 2020: Morning shift- Physics, Afternoon shift- History, RB Hindi

4th February 2020: Morning- Chemistry, Afternoon- Political Science, English

5th February 2020: Morning- Biology, Afternoon- Economics, Foundation Course

6th February 2020: Afternoon- Computer Science, Multi-Media and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education

7th February 2020: Morning- Mathematics, Afternoon- M.B, Vocational Trade-I

8th February 2020: Morning- Agriculture, Music, Afternoon- Entrepreneurship, Geography

10th February 2020: Morning- Language subject, Afternoon- Psychology, Vocational Trade-II

11th February 2020: Afternoon shift- Philosophy, Vocational Trade- III

12th February 2020: Morning- Language subject, Afternoon- Sociology, Business Studies, Related Subjects

13th February 2020: Morning- Home Sciences, Economics, Afternoon- Accountancy

Bihar Board 2019 Examination: Instructions

The duration of the BSEB examination is of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The exam is going to be conducted in 2 schedules that is in morning (9:30 to 12:45) and afternoon shift (1:45 to 5).

Candidates are given 15 minutes time for reading the question paper.

The candidates are advised to reach at the examination center at least half an hour prior to exam time.

It is compulsory for the students to carry their admit cards in the examination centre. Else they will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

It’s important to take note that the use of an eraser, whitener, and blade on the OMR sheet is going to lead to its rejection.

Candidates should not pick any unfair means in the exam. If they are caught doing such unfair things, the exam would be invalid for that student.

About Bihar School Examination Board:

The Bihar School Examination Board is responsible for conducting examinations at secondary and senior secondary standard in both government as well as private schools belonging to state of Bihar based on the syllabus as approved by the Government of Bihar.