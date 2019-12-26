Blurams launches Two remarkable Security Cameras in India Specs Features :- blurams announced the launch of its new range- blurams Snowman and Home Lite. Most of the tech lover knows that blurams is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent imaging technologies, products, services, and platforms. These newly launched devices will be available at the price tag of Rs 4,499 and Rs 2,499 respectively. Coming to the availability of this newly launched products, these will be available for purchase on Amazon.in.

The blurams Snowman and Home lite let the user to monitor their loved ones with the help of a built-in Bluetooth chip. The users on the other hand can also view 4 cameras on one screen through their Android / iOS phones and Web app even when they are miles away.

On the other hand, the products also provide optional 24/7 Continuous Video Recording feature to its users which helps in making sure the safety of their family members. The blurams Snowman and Home Lite come with 1080P and 720P resolution respectively.

Some of the additional features comprises of distortion correction, 3D Noise Reduction, Motion / Sound and Facial Recognition, 2-way audio, built-in microphone & speaker, up to 128GB microSD cards, as well as 24 hours free cloud storage services for the lifetime.

Furthermore, for the night vision, blurams Snowman and Home Lite security cameras come with 8-meter range with 8pcs IR-LEDs & 7-meter range along with 6pcs IR-LEDs correspondingly. The security cameras on the other hand work with Alexa & Google Assistant as well as it offer two-way audio, listen and talk back through the camera from a smartphone.

In adition to that, Mr. Kun CAI, blurams said while commenting on the same, “We have realized that in India, the use of security cameras inside the homes as opposed to keeping an eye on who is on the outside is something of a new practice and is getting accepted by a large section of society. Looking at the current scenario, we have launched our new range- Snowman and Home lite, which are compact, easy to use and do not require reams of cable, or a bank of screens, or a huge hard drive for recording video.”

He then further added, “blurams believes in creating innovative products that are about making life simple for everyone. We are designing a home security camera that is made to last, made to protect and made for simplicity, combining seamless designs with functionalities that users want, at a price point that is attainable for every consumer”