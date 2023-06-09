BMW M2 Sports Coupe Launched in India at Rs 98 Lakh Specs Features and More

The very big news of the launch is coming out. The second-gen of BMW’s smallest and most accessible full-M car is here. It brings a radical new design, changes to the platform, an engine lifted from the larger M3 and M4, and a substantial boost in track performance. BMW has launched the new M2 sports coupe in India. The M2 which is now in its second generation is priced at Rs 98 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available with a single engine option, the 3.0-litre straight-six which also powers the M3 and the M4, but available with both a manual or an automatic transmission. Continuing on its small footprint mantra, the new BMW M2 while being longer, wider and lower compared to the older car still fits the bill of a small car. It comes with M-specific features such as the M Frameless kidney grille with rectangular air intakes, new adaptive headlamps, flared side skirts, and arches.

It also gets an optional carbon roof whole it rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch alloys as standard, while customers can also get Jet Black alloys. The cabin of the new 2023 BMW M2 comes with a driver-centric design. There is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment display, which have been embedded seamlessly under one panel. Both displays come with M colors and M-specific displays. The cabin also gets M Sport seats with electric adjustability and comes wrapped in the BMW M colors. The second row can be accessed via the electric easy-entry function which slides both the driver/co-driver seat forward and back.

BMW M2 Sports Coupe Launched in India

In addition to this, the cabin comes with sporty trim inserts such as carbon fiber and M colors. Powering the BMW M2 is a 3.0-liter inline-six turbocharged petrol that produces 453bhp and 550Nm of torque. This comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard or a six-speed manual gearbox. With the automatic, the M2 can launch from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.1 seconds while the manual is a bit slower at 4.3 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250kmph but can be bumped up to 285kmph with the M Driver’s Package. This is the first time BMW has launched a manual car in India, this also comes with Gear Shift Assistant for slip-free operation. The manual transmission option is costlier compared to the automatic and is reportedly priced at Rs 1 lakh on top of the ex-showroom value of the car.

To ensure that the M2 puts down its power to the tarmac and keeps itself on the track while cornering, BMW has armed it with adaptive M-specific suspension, M Sport differential, M high-performance compound brakes, and a multifunction steering wheel. There is an M sound mode as well, possibly courtesy of an innovative flap concept promising a distinct sound.