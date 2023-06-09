SVD vs EFR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Seven Districts vs Elite Fleet Car Rental Ajman T10 League

Hello Cricket lovers, Ajman T10 League’s next Cricket match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between Seven Districts (SVD) and Elite Fleet Car Rental (EFR). This upcoming football match will begin play at 12:30 am Saturday 10 June 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Eden Gardens, Ajman. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

Both played well in their previous matches and won the heart of their fans or the audience of the stadium. Seven Districts played a total of four matches in which they faced two wins or two losses and are currently ranked at the top of the points table of this tournament. On the other hand, Elite Fleet Car Rental played a total of three matches in which they faced two wins or one loss and are currently ranked at the 3rd place of the points table of this tournament.

SVD vs EFR (Seven Districts vs Elite Fleet Car Rental) Match Details

Match: Seven Districts and Elite Fleet Car Rental

Tournament: Ajman T10 League

Date: Saturday, 10 June 2023

Time: 12:30 am

Venue: Eden Gardens, Ajman

SVD vs EFR (Seven Districts vs Elite Fleet Car Rental) Playing 11

Seven Districts (SVD) Possible Playing 11 1.Muhammad Irfan, 2. Raees Ahmed-I, 3. Attah Urrahim, 4. Abdul Ghaffar-I, 5. Muhammad Saghir Khan, 6. Shahzad Ali, 7. Haider Ali-I(C), 8. Wahab Hassan, 9. Muhammad Kashif-II(WK), 10. Nabeel Arshad, 11. Lahiru Sandaruwan-I

Elite Fleet Car Rental (EFR) Possible Playing 11 1.Yasir Kaleem(WK), 2. Sandeep- Singh(WK), 3. Shahzaib Alam, 4. Mayank Chaudhary, 5. Hazrat Luqman, 6. Harsh Desai, 7. Mujahid Amin, 8. Harry Bharwal, 9. Sapandeep Singh, 10. Touqeer Riyasat, 11. Shahnawaz Khan

The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some verified streaming sites.