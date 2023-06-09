LXB Vs MLT Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Luxembourg vs Malta International Friendlies

Hello all the sports lovers, here we are sharing exciting news with you that one of the best International Friendlies leagues is all set for this football match. This match is going to be played between Luxembourg vs Malta. Both team players are ready to defeat each other in the match as they don’t want to skip any last chance to win the match. Now all the fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the LXB vs MLT match and we will share it with you in this article.

Both team’s players are very famous as they always give their best for winning the match. Fans are super excited about the match as they know that it will be more interesting and enjoyable. Now fan’s wait is going to be over super soon as only a few days left for the match. The International Friendlies League match between International Friendlies is going to be played at Stade de Luxembourg (Lëtzebuerg (Luxembourg)). If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans must be very curious to know about the match like team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Luxembourg (LXB) vs Malta (MLT)

League: International Friendlies

Day: Friday

Date: 9th June 2023

Time: 11:45 PM

Venue: Stade de Luxembourg (Lëtzebuerg (Luxembourg)).

Luxembourg (LXB) Possible Playing 11: 1. A. Moris, 2. M. Chanot, 3. M. Pinto,4. L. Barreiro, 5. G. Rodrigues, 6. C. Martins, 7. L. Gerson, 8. Danel Sinani, 9. F. Bohnert, 10. L. Jans, 11. M. Olesen

Malta (MLT) Possible Playing 11:1. Y. Yankam, 2.H. Bonello, 3. S. Borg, 4. M. Guillaumier,5. J. Mbong, 6.F. Apap, 7. C. Attard, 8.A. Satariano, 9. J. Corbalan, 10. T. Teuma, 11. J. Jones

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best to win the match. This match will be played between Luxembourg vs Malta on 9th June 2023 at 11:45 pm at Stade de Luxembourg (Lëtzebuerg (Luxembourg)). Now fans are very keen to know about the match details. The LXB team won 1 match, lost 1 match, and draw 3 matches and on the other hand, the MLT team won 1 match, lost 3 matches, and draw 1 match. The LXB team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.