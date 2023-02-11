VAL vs ATH Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup La Liga Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao

Are you excited for the other match in La Liga? Maybe yes because the league is known for organizing some of the best football matches across the world and once again, the league is coming back with one more match tonight for fans across the world. If you are also excited about the match where two teams Valencia (VAL) and team Athletic Bilbao (ATH) will face each other on the football ground. Both teams have already played lots of matches in recent days and now, they are coming with one more match tonight.

If you want to know each and every update so, you need to keep in touch with us because we will provide some essential details such as time, date, venue, league and probable players. The most important thing to remind that a few players such as Correia T, Domenech J, Gabriel Paulista, Guillamon H, Berchiche Y, Herrera A, Martinez I, and Nico will not be part of the match due to their injuries. With this, the tickets of the match is available on the official website of the league.

VAL vs ATH Match Details

Team Names:- Valencia (VAL) vs Athletic Bilbao (ATH)

League:- La Liga

Venue:- Mestalla

Date:- Sunday, February 12, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

VAL vs ATH Squad Players

Valencia (VAL):- Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jose Gaya, Dimitri Foulquier, Eray Comert, Andre Ribeiro Almeida, Samuel Lino, Mario Dominguez, Justin Kluivert,Emilio Bernad, Jesus Vazquez, Francisco Perez, Ruben Iranzo, Jaume Domenech, Charlie Perez, Javier Guerra Moreno, Cristian Rivero, Cenk Ozkacar, Hugo Guillamon, Toni Lato, Yunus Musah, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Samuel Castillejo, Cristhian Mosquera, Marcos Andre de Sousa, Hugo Duro, Iago Herrerin, Edinson Cavani, Ilaix Moriba, ThierryÂ Correia, and Nico Gonzalez.

Athletic Bilbao (ATH):- Alex Berenguer, Raul Garcia-Escudero, Inaki Williams, Julen Agirrezabala, Aitor Paredes, Oier Zarraga, Inigo Martinez, Mikel Balenziaga, Malcom Adu, Unai Vencedor, Ander Iruarrizaga, Yuri Berchiche, Yeray Alvarez, Nico Williams, Inigo Lekue, Dani Garcia, Ander Herrera, Gorka Guruzeta, Oscar de Marcos, Iker Muniain, Mikel Vesga, Oihan Sancet, Jon Morcillo, Ander Capa, Unai Simon, and Dani Vivian.

VAL vs ATH Lineups Player

Valencia (VAL):- Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jose Gaya, Dimitri Foulquier, Eray Comert, Cenk Ozkacar, Hugo Guillamon, Toni Lato, Yunus Musah, Andre Ribeiro Almeida, Samuel Lino, and Edinson Cavani.

Athletic Bilbao (ATH):- Unai Simon, Dani Vivian, Yuri Berchiche, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar de Marcos, Iker Muniain, Mikel Vesga, Oihan Sancet, Alex Berenguer, Raul Garcia-Escudero, and Nico Williams.

VAL vs ATH Match Details

This match is going to be for two different teams of the league because team VAL is at the 18th spot with 20 matches where they won 5 matches and lost 10 matches. Another side, team ATH is at the 8th spot with 20 matches as well where they won 8 and lost 7 matches. If we talk about the prediction so, team ATH has better chances today to win this match against the rival team.