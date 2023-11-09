WHU vs OLY Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup West Ham United vs Olympiakos UEFA Europa League

Reportedly, the UEFA Europa League 2023 is going to play thier next football match and it is set to be played between two teams: West Ham United (WHU) and Olympiakos (OLY). This football match is going to take place at London Stadium. Both teams contain a massive number of fans worldwide who are very excited about this match and they are expressing thier excitement. This upcoming football match will begin to play at 12:15 am pm on Thursday 25 May 2023. Many questions are coming forward such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more, so we made an article and shared all the details.

Both of the teams played well in their last matches and won the hearts of audiences and fans. Both teams are going to play their 3rd head-to-head match in this league. In this league, both teams have played a total of three matches and given thier best. West Ham United has faced two wins, or one loss in the last matches and is ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Olympiacos has faced one win, one draw, or one loss and the team is ranked in third place on the points table.

WHU vs OLY (West Ham United vs Olympiakos) Match Details

Match: West Ham United vs Olympiakos (WHU vs OLY)

Tournament: UEFA Europa League 2023

Date: Friday, 10th November 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: London Stadium

WHU vs OLY (West Ham United vs Olympiakos) Starting 11

West Ham United (WHU) Possible Starting 11 1.Lukasz Fabianski, 2. Vladimir Coufal, 3. Nayef Aguerd, 4. Emerson Palmieri, 5. Konstantinos Mavrapanos, 6. Tomas Soucek, 7. Said Benrahma, 8. Lucas Paqueta, 9. Edson Alvarez, 10. Mohammed Kudus, 11. Jarrod Bowen