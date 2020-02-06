Fast and Furious 9 Super Cars and Bikes To Use in The Fast Saga :- When we talk about Fast and Furious, the first thing which comes to our mind is the amazing cars showcased in this popular franchise film.

This movie is the one which has established a trend among automobile fans as well as the cinema lovers, as well. This time, the franchise is back again with its ninth instalment I.e., The Fast Saga, which is going to be releasing this May.

The trailer of the film is also expected to be released today, therefore, its makers have teased the upcoming film on social media many times till now, which has revealed that the cast of the film and their ride in the movie.

In addition to that, there’s also a new addition to this franchise and that is John Cena and therefore we can’t wait any much more for this film to get release as soon as possible.

Here is the list of some cars and bikes which we are going to see in the upcoming Fast and Furious: The Fast Saga

Dodge Charger 500

Well, many of you can say that it does not come as a surprise that we are once again going to see Vin Diesel riding a Dodge Charger since that has been the vehicle of his choice since the starting of the Fast and Furious series. But at the same time, Dominic Toretto is also going to be riding the Charger 500 muscle car, of course, with a plethora of customization.

Noble M600 – Ramsey, Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel a.k.a Ramsey, however came on board in a tragic way but at the same time she humbly became a part of the team. She is the recent addition to the Fast and Furious squad, is one of the two tech guys of the team as well as she was last seen in The Fate of the Furious co-piloting the Rally Fighter with Letty Ortiz. She is going to be driving Noble M600 sportscar, perhaps the Carbonsports trim.

Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Jordana Brewster a.k.a Mia Toretto, likes old American muscle cars just like her brother in the film, and now she is going to be seen driving a Chevrolet Chevelle SS in Fast and Furious 9th edition. It seems to be like the 1971 version which was powered by a V8 engine.

Acura NSX

Rapper Ludacris, who plays the role of Tej Parker in the Fast and Furious franchise, is going to be seen behind an Acura NSX. This sportscar consist of a 3.5-litre V-6 engine in combination with a hybrid powertrain to churns out 565 bhp as well as 550 Nm of peak torque.

Jeep Wrangler

Tyrese Gibson a.k.a Roman Pearce, is likely not known for driving simple vehicles. He has always been seen in cars that are head-turners whether its red Dodge or a Bentley. And for this ninth instalment of Fast and Furious, he is going to be behind the wheels of a Jeep Wrangler’s Rubicon, which is in contrast to his earlier choices.

Yamaha YZ450F

Leaving Jensen Interceptor and several additional classic American muscle cars, Michelle Rodriguez’s character, Letty, is going to ride a Yamaha dirt bike. It is most probable a custom model which is based on YZ450F dirt bike.

Ford Mustang

Now comes the latest entrant to this amazing and very popular Fast and Furious cast, is John Cena, who is going to be pushing a Ford Mustang Shelby GT to its limits in the film. In addition to that, John Cena’s Mustang in that Kona Blue colour is certainly going to bring in a lot of attention.