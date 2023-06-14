GNA vs EGY Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Lineup Guinea vs Egypt AFCON Qualifiers

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for you that one of the best and most amazing AFCON Qualifiers league is coming back one more time with its two popular teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Guinea vs Egyp. Now all the fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be very amazing and entertaining. Now all the fans are searching for the match as they are keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the fans are super excited for the match as they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The AFCON Qualifiers match between Guinea vs Egypt will be played at Stade de Marrakech. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now fan’s wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. Fans are super keen to know about the match like a team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match.

Match Details

Team: Guinea (GNA) vs Egypt (EGY)

Date: 14th June 2023

Day: Wednesday

League: AFCON Qualifiers

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue:Stade de Marrakech

Guinea (GNA) Possible playing 11: 1. Aly-Keita, 2. Mohamed Ali Camara, 3. Mouctar Diakhaby, 4. Saidou Sow, 5. Issiaga-Sylla, 6. Amadou Diawara, 7. Ilaix Moriba, 8. Aguibou Camara, 9. Naby Keita, 10. Morgan Guilavogui, 11. Jose Kante

Egypt (EGY) Possible playing 11: 1. Mohamed El-Shennawy, 2. Ahmed El-Fotouh, 3. Ali Gabr, 4. Yasser Ibrahim, 5. Mohamed Hany, 6. Trezeguet, 7. Mahmoud Hamada, 8. Mohamed Salah, 9. Ahmed Abdelkader, 10. Omar Marmoush, 11. Mostafa Mohamed

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very talented and amazing and they are ready to give their best as they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. This match will be played between Guinea vs Egypt on 14th June 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Stade de Marrakech. Now all the fans must be super curious to know which team will win the match. The GNA team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and on the other hand, the EGY team won 3 matches and lost 1 match. It is very hard to say which team will win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.