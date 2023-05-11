FRTZ vs SAPL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Brazillian Serie A Fortaleza vs São Paulo

Hello football lovers, here we are going to talk about an upcoming football match that is going to be played between two teams one is Fortaleza (FRTZ) and the other team is São Paulo (SAPL). This is the upcoming match of the Brazillian Serie A tournament. This match will begin play at 04:30 am on Friday 12 May 2023 and this match is fully set to take place at Castelão in Fortaleza. Both teams have a massive amount of fans who are curious to know more about this wonderful football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this match such as both teams, team players, reports, and more.

This is the first match of this tournament and both team players are ready to give their best in this match. Both teams carry the best and strong players in their teams who will give their best until the end of this match which makes this match more interesting for the people and fans. The football lovers are very excited and expected that this match will be one of the bang matches of this match, so watch and enjoy this match.

FRTZ vs SAPL (Fortaleza vs São Paulo) Match Details

Match: Fortaleza and São Paulo

Tournament: Brazillian Serie A

Date: Friday, 12 May 2023

Time: 04:30 AM

Venue: Castelão in Fortaleza,

FRTZ vs SAPL (Fortaleza vs São Paulo) Starting 11

Fortaleza (FRTZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Joao Ricardo, 2. Marcelo Benevenuto, 3. Cristian Chagas Tarouco, 4. Yago Pikachu, 5. Luis Eduardo Dudu Marques, 6. Jose Welison, 7. Hercules Nascimento, 8. Pedro Rocha, 9. Lucas Crispim, 10. Moises Vieira, 11. Juan Martin Lucero

São Paulo (SAPL) Possible Starting 11 1.Rafael Pires Monteiro, 2. Nahuel Ferraresi, 3. Alan Franco, 4. Welington Santos, 5. Igor Vinicius, 6. Giuliano Galoppo, 7. Jhegson Mendez, 8. Wellington Soares da Silva, 9. Pablo Maia, 10. Juan Santos da Silva, 11. Luciano Neves

As per the exclusive reports, Fans are so much excited to watch and enjoy this superb match and it is said that this match will be one of the best matches in this tournament. The weather is candid and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain on the match day. There is no one player who has any injuries before this match and every player is ready to play this upcoming football match. It is expected that this football match will be most liked by the football lover and audience at the stadium on the match day. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.