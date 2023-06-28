GUA vs ARG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Guarani vs Huracan Copa Sudamericana

Hello football lovers, Copa Sudamericana League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is set to be played between two teams Guarani (GUA) and Huracan (HUR). This upcoming football match will begin play at 05:30 am on Thursday 29 June 2023 and this football match will be played at Estadio Manuel Ferreira Football Stadium. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

This upcoming match is the second head-to-head match of this tournament and both teams won the heart of the fans by performing their best. Guarani had played a total of five matches in this tournament and faced two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last matches of this league. On the other side, Huracan had also played a total of five matches in which they faced one win, two losses, or two draws in their last matches of this league. Both teams will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this upcoming football match.

GUA vs HUR (Guarani vs Huracán) Match Details

Match: Guarani vs Huracan

Tournament: Copa Sudamericana

Date: Thursday, 29 June 2023

Time: 05:30 am

Venue: Estadio Manuel Ferreira

GUA vs HUR (Guarani vs Huracán) Starting IXs

Guarani (GUA) Possible Starting 11 1. Rodrigo Munoz, 2. Raul Caceres, 3. Marcos Caceras, 4. Jose Moya, 5. Walter Clar, 6. Hugo Dorrego, 7. Gaston Romero, 8. Estivel Moreira, 9. Rodrigo Amarilla, 10. Federico Santander, 11. Nestor Camacho

Huracán (HUR) Possible Starting 11 1. Lucas Chaves, 2. Gaston Sauro, 3. Fernando Torrent, 4. Guillermo Soto, 5. Guillermo Benitez, 6. Lucas Carrizo, 7. Santiago Hezze, 8. Federico Fattori, 9. Juan Carlos Gauto, 10. Matias Coccaro, 11. Walter Mazzantti

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This football match will be broadcast live on Fancode where the fans and people can enjoy this upcoming match.