IDV vs ARG Live Score Copa Dream11 Prediction Libertadores Independiente del Valle vs Argentinos Juniors

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Copa Libertadores League. This match is set to be played between two teams one is Independiente del Valle (IDV) and another team is Argentinos Juniors (ARG). This football match is fully set to begin at 06:00 am on Thursday 29 June 2023 and this match is going to take place at Complejo Independiente del Valle Football Club. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and the fans are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams played multiple head-to-head matches in this tournament which were most liked by the viewers or audience at the stadium. Let us know the last five matches of both teams in this tournament. Independiente del Valle had faced three wins, or two losses in the last five matches of this tournament and is currently ranked in the 2nd place of the points table. On the other hand, Argentinos Juniors faced three wins or two draws in the last five matches of this tournament and is currently ranked in the 6th place on the points table.

IDV vs ARG (Independiente del Valle vs Argentinos Juniors) Match Details

Match: Independiente del Valle vs Argentinos Juniors

Tournament: Copa Libertadores

Date: Thursday, 29th June 2023

Time: 06:00am

Venue: Complejo Independiente del Valle

IDV vs ARG (Independiente del Valle vs Argentinos Juniors) Starting 11

Independiente del Valle (IDV) Possible Starting 11 1. Moises Ramirez, 2. Beder Caicedo, 3. Gustavo Cortez, 4. Anthony Landazuri, 5. Richard Schunke, 6. Jordy Alcivar, 7. Junior Sornoza, 8. Yaimar Medina, 9. Patrik Mercado, 10. Michael Hoyos, 11. Kevin Rodriguez

Argentinos Juniors (ARG) Possible Starting 11 1. Alexis Arias, 2. Kevin Mac Allister, 3. Lucas Villalba, 4. Miguel Torren, 5. Santiago Montiel, 6. Franco Moyano, 7. Federico Redondo, 8. Francisco Gonzalez-Metilli, 9. Alan RodrIguez, 10. Gabriel Avalos, 11. Javier Cabrera

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. No player is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. This superb football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some verified streaming sites.