Imlie 16th July 2023 Written Update: Imlie refuses to come back to Rana House with Kairi

Here we are sharing a written update of the Imlie. This serial is very famous among people and it has been running well with Great TRP on television. Today’s episode starts with Imlie. She tells Ruby via call that Kairi is her daughter but she should not tell this to Sundar and Arpita otherwise they will come back from Canada instantly. Imlie asks the receptionist to give her a room in the hotel but he asks her where is her hubby and if she is alone with her baby. Here we have more information about the episode and we will share it with you in this article.

Imlie 16th July 2023 written update

Meanwhile, Imlie asks if will he ask the same question to a man. Then the receptionist says sorry to her and gives the keys to her. Devika sees Arto lying on the floor. She calls Rana’s and Arto becomes nervous. He asks where are Imlie and Kairi. Rana’s check the room but they don’t discover them. Arto discloses they left the house forever. Devika becomes stunned and Kir starts provoking hr that Imlie also ran away with her daughter like Arto did. She blamed him but did not think of her family before leaving.

Devika agrees with her and Shivani protects Imlie saying she must not forgive her son this soon. If he thought about his family five years ago then this would not have occurred. She yells Kia up and Kia thinks Rathods are in Canada so Imlie will be back at Rana’s house soon to get her property share. Imlie assembles the courage that will take care of her daughter by earning money. Kairi gets up from sleep and asks Imlie what are they doing here.

Imlie states they have been playing a game called Chuk Chuk Gari and they will not give up at any cost in this fight. Kairi states she has been missing her dad and asks if Imlie is also missing Arto. Imlie becomes emotional and she. Rudra learns Imlie did not do any transactions from the bank account. Arto says Imlie says self-autonomous and she will earn to look after Kairi. He decides to discover her but Devika says him that he needs to take a rest as he is not well.