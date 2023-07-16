KKK13: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, 16th July 2023

Hello friends, here we are sharing a written update on the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. It is one of the best Indian stunt-based reality television shows. This is very popular among people as this show has completed its 12 seasons. This show is based on the American series Fear Factor. Khatron Ke Khiladi is highly anticipated, and fans had been waiting for another season. Today is Sunday and fans must be very curious to know about today’s episode as they know that it will be very interesting. Here we have more information about the show and we will share it with you in this article.

KKK13: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

As we already mentioned that Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based show and now this show is back one more time with another season. The contestants of season 13 are Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih, Rohit Roy, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Arjit Taneja, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Nyrraa Banerji, Rashmeet Kaur, Soundous Moufakir.2 Season 13 episode 1st of the show aired on 15 July 2023. Currently, it has been running well with great TRP on television. You are on the right page for more information about the show, so please read the complete article.

Now Colors TV is back with one of the best and most popular shows Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. This season is also going to host by Rohit Shetty. Now all fans must be very curious to know about today’s episode, so fan’s wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the show. Today’s episode starts with contestants. they come to the task location with excitement while Rohit Shetty welcomes everyone. As per the promo video, Archana Gautam stands on the edge of a rotating floor that is hanging in the sky. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the show.

Meanwhile, she feels afraid to jump on the glass pathway but she encourages herself by saying that she has to complete it while Rohit also suggests she walk without thinking about anything. Then she begins walking, she presses her cheeks on the glass wall calling Jai Mata di and saying Matarani for help. As per another promo video, Rohit Shetty urges Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt to mock Archana’s voice. The episode ends here so don’t forget to watch the full episode of the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 on the Colors TV channel on the television. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.