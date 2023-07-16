The Kapil Sharma Show Guests Today 16th July 2023: Amisha Patel, Sunney Deol

Hello all entertainment lovers, here we are sharing a piece of written update of The Kapil Sharma Show. This is a very famous stand-up comedy show and this show is known as TKSS. This show is gained a huge attention from people and now fans don’t want to skip any single episode of the show. Currently, all the fans are very excited about the show as they know that it will be more interesting and entertaining. Fans must be very curious to know about today’s episode. Here we have more information about the TKSS and we will share it with you in this article.

The Kapil Sharma Show is famous among people and this show is back with another season. This show airs on Sony Entertainment Channel. This show is entertaining its fans for a long time. Kapil Sharma and his whole team are always ready to entertain their fans. All the fans have been waiting for another episode as it will be more entertaining and interesting. Today's episode is going to be very amazing with Gadar Part 2 cast.

All the makers are set to entertain their fans with another episode. This week's guests are renowned actors Amisha Patil and Sunny Deol. They are coming to promote Gadar Part 2. Today's episode starts with the host of the show Kapil Sharma. He welcomes the guests on the stage with applause. As per the promo video, Amisha Patel tells a funny accident. She says that she had been doing one movie with Bobby Deol who is a younger brother of the Sunny Deol.

Meanwhile, when one of the fanatics yelled at Bobby stating, "She is Dara Singh's Amanat (female)."After hearing this Sunny, Kapil, and Archana also started laughing out loud, who laughs with their faces covered. Later, Kapil Sharma's team members come one by one and they give their amazing performances to entertain its fans. Later, you will also see, Kapil Sharma's teams and Gadar Part 2 cast dance on the stage Main Nikala Gadi Le Ke. Everyone enjoys their dance performance.