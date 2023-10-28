JUV vs VER Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Juventus vs Hellas Verona Serie A League

We are back with exciting news for football lovers, the next match of the Serie A League is going to be played between Juventus (JUV) and Hellas Verona (VER). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play a match against each other. Lots of people are waiting to watch this match and expressing their excitement for it. This football match is scheduled to begin play at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday 29 October 2023 and it will take place at Allianz Stadium. Here, we will share all the details about this match and try to cover every single piece of information. So, keep continuing your reading to know more…

If we talk about the points table of this tournament then both of the teams have played a total of nine matches and received a good response from the audience. Juventus has faced six wins, two draws, or one loss in the last matches and is currently ranked in third place on the points table. On the other side, Hellas Verona has faced two wins, two draws, or five losses in this tournament and is currently ranked in the 16th place of the points table. Both team players will give thier best until the end of this match which makes it more interesting, so watch and enjoy it.

JUV vs VER (Juventus vs Hellas Verona) Match Details

Match: Juventus vs Hellas Verona (JUV vs VER)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Sunday, 29th October 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Allianz Stadium

JUV vs VER (Juventus vs Hellas Verona) Starting 11

Juventus (JUV) Possible Starting 11 1.Wojciech Szczesny, 2. Daniele Rugani, 3. Gleison Bremer, 4. Federico Gatti, 5. Adrien Rabiot, 6. Weston Mckennie, 7. Manuel Locatelli, 8. Filip Kostic, 9. Timothy Weah, 10. Moise-Kean, 11. Arkadiusz Milik