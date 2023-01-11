NAN vs LYN Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Here we are going to share exciting news for those who love to watch football matches as a very famous and outstanding Ligue 1 league is all set for the football match. This league is coming back with its two brilliant teams. This match is going to be played between Nantes vs Lyon. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they have a huge fan following. Currently, all the fans are waiting for the football match and they are searching for details of the match on the internet. Here we have more information about the NAN vs LYN match and we will share it with you in this article.

It is a highly anticipated match football match and this match is going to be played between two powerful teams. Both teams will be ready to face each other in the playground. As we all know that both teams have different gameplay and they all are ready to show in the match. The Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Lyon will be played on Wednesday at Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau. The weather also will be clean on the match day and there is no probability of rain during the match. Now many people are very curious to know about the match details like team, date, time, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Nantes (NAN) vs Lyon (LYN)

Day: 11th January 2023

Date: Wednesday

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau

League: Ligue 1

Nantes (NAN) Possible Playing 11: 1.Alban Lafont, 2. Andrei Girotto, 3. Nicolas Pallois, 4. Jean Charles Castelletto, 5. Quentin Merlin, 6. Evann Guessand, 7. Pedro Chirivella, 8. Samuel Moutoussamy, 9. Ludovic Blas, 10. Moses Simon, 11. Mostafa Mohamed

Lyon (LYN) Possible Playing 11: 1.Anthony Lopes, 2. Sinaly Diomande, 3. Damien Da Silva, 4. Castello Lukeba, 5. Sael Kumbedi, 6. Rayan Cherki, 7. Maxence Caqueret, 8. Thiago Mendes, 9. Karl Toko Ekambi, 10. Mateus Cardoso Martins, 11. Alexandre Lacazette

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very talented and hardworking and they all are ready to give their best in the match. This match is going to be played between Nantes vs Lyon on 11th January 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau. The NAN team won 1 match, lost 1 match and draw 3 matches and the LYN team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches and draw 1 match. So the LYN team has more chances to win the match against NAN. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.