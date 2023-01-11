RM vs VAL Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello all the lovers of the sports community, here we are sharing a piece of big and exciting news with you that a very well-known Spanish Super Cup league is coming back once again with its two amazing and outstanding teams. It is a highly anticipated football match as fans were waiting for the match so now your wait is over as only a few hours left for this match. This match is going to be played between Real Madrid vs Valencia. Both teams are very famous among people and now all the fans are very excited about the football match. Here we have more information about the RM vs VAL match and we will share it with you in this article.

Both teams’ players are super talented and they will give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be more interesting and entertaining Football fans are also very excited about this match as they know that it will be more enjoyable. Football match lovers are waiting for the match. The Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid vs Valencia will be played on Thursday at King Fahd International Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now many people are very curious to know about the match details. So scroll down to the next page for match details.

RM vs VAL Live Score

Match Details

Team: Real Madrid (RM) vs Valencia (VAL)

League: Spanish Super Cup

Day: Thursday

Date: 12th January 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: King Fahd International Stadium

Real Madrid (RM) Possible Playing 11: 1.Thibaut Courtois, 2. Eder Militao, 3. Ferland Mendy, 4. David Alaba, 5. Antonio Rudiger, 6. Federico Valverde, 7. Luka Modric, 8. Toni Kroos, 9. Aurelien Tchouameni, 10. Karim Benzema, 11. Vinicius Junior

Valencia (VAL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Giorgi Mamardashvili, 2. ThierryÂ Correia, 3. Jose Gaya, 4. Mouctar Diakhaby, 5. Eray Comert, 6. Hugo Guillamon, 7. Yunus Musah, 8. Ilaix Moriba, 9. Samuel Castillejo, 10. Samuel Lino, 11. Edinson Cavani

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very talented and powerful. This match is going to be very amazing and entertaining. This match will take place between Real Madrid vs Valencia on 12th January 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at King Fahd International Stadium. If we talk about the recent match result then the RM team did not win any match and on the other hand, the VAL team also did not win any single match. But RM looks good in the recent match and has more chances to win the match against VAL. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.