Premier League relegation battle: which teams are in most danger

There are only four points separating 20th and 12th place as the Premier League season enters its final three months of football action.



In the bottom of the Premier League, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton, Leeds, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Leicester, West Ham, Bournemouth, and Southampton are all within four points of one another and at risk of being relegated to the Championship the next

season.

With only four points separating bottom-place Southampton and 12-place Crystal Palace, the relegation fight is one of the fiercest in recent memory. Who is thus most at risk of being demoted to the Championship? In order to forecast the final standings, data provider Opta ran 100,000 simulations of the remaining Premier League season.

According to the results, Southampton, who is currently in last place, has a 78.1 percent chance of being relegated, along with Everton (50.8 percent) and Bournemouth (45.0 percent). However, Leeds (44.8 percent) and Nottingham Forest (39.5 percent) are perilously close to becoming the third team to lose their spot in the Premier

League.

West Ham (14.9 percent), Leicester (12.3 percent), Wolves (9.5 percent), and Crystal Palace (5.0 percent), on the other hand, are possibly safe from relegation. Here are the teams from a race that, by May 28, no club wants to win.

Nottingham Forest

The players that Nottingham Forest acquired have been the subject of all the discussion so far. Now, however, the focus is more on who they don’t have at their disposal. In order to support their much anticipated Premier League comeback, Forest made 30 signings this season. But, they are currently dealing with a rising injury list that includes the backbone of their team: Dean Henderson, Scott McKenna, and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Recent results nevertheless offer plenty of reasons for optimism, and Forest are still deserving front-runners in the fight against relegation. First off, despite narrowly losing to Newcastle in their most recent City Ground match, they have had fantastic home form.

They are fast starters and frequently put the opposition on the back foot. Forest and Manchester City both began the scoring 10 times at home this season, which is the jointmost of any team. Nevertheless, their next three games will be extremely important to that goal.

Leicester City

Leicester believed they had reached a turning point. Eight goals scored in back-to-back triumphs against Aston Villa and Tottenham appeared to have given Brendan Rodgers a little more time at the King Power to turn the season around.

Yet the Foxes are back where they started. They are once again in danger of being relegated after another poor stretch. But, the Midlands team did stop a five-game losing skid with a valiant 1-1 draw against Brentford in their most recent outing, as Harvey Barnes completed a wonderful move to score a crucial equalizer.

While the outcome didn’t significantly impact Leicester’s standing in the league (they are still in 17th place, one point above the relegation zone), under-pressure manager Rodgers would have been heartened by the way his team altered the game’s momentum after halftime.

West Ham

After losing to Tottenham in February, West Ham manager David Moyes questioned if his team was prepared for the relegation battle.

The Hammers had two 4-0 outcomes in the two games that followed, one positive and one negative. They scored four goals in a row to humiliate Nottingham Forest, but after that, alarming indications reappeared when they lost to Brighton by the same margin.

The Hammers’ 1-1 draw with Aston Villa was sufficient to keep them out of the relegation zone, but since then, relegation opponents have gained ground on them during a weekend when they were without a match due to Manchester City’s FA Cup involvement.

Their Conference League campaign, which resumes on April 13 with the quarterfinals, is another intriguing aspect of their predicament. Would Hammers supporters accept a 17thplace result if it meant a chance to compete in that event? Perhaps.

Bournemouth

Despite Gary O’Neil’s team having the poorest record in the top flight since Christmas Day, Bournemouth was maintaining the Premier League standings when they recently defeated Liverpool.

O’Neil was under increasing pressure to perform, some of it coming from his own fans. Yet the Cherries’ spirited loss at Arsenal and subsequent humiliation of Jurgen Klopp’s team on the south coast will have given them some of their lost confidence.

Hence, their most recent defeat at the hands of Aston Villa will be seen as yet another unsettling setback. The only good news from a day otherwise tainted with much more grief was that midfielder David Brooks did make his competitive debut following his cancer

struggle during the 3-0 loss.

Southampton

Southampton has found some stable leadership in Ruben Selles after dismissing Nathan Jones. But, it could already be too late.

Selles has orchestrated victories against Chelsea and Leicester as well as remarkable draws at Manchester United and at home against Tottenham. The latter match saw them come from two goals behind to escape loss, infuriating Spurs manager Antonio Conte. However, Saints’ upcoming schedule does not appear to be particularly favorable, with matches against the top two teams in the Premier League as well as travels to West Ham and Newcastle.

The Spaniard will be looking for opportunities to score crucial points during matches against Crystal Palace and south coast rivals Bournemouth. Winning both matches would not only improve Saints’ situation but also ensure that the other two clubs remained in trouble.