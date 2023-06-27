RIV vs TS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup River Plate vs The Strongest Copa Libertadores League

Hello football lovers, Copa Libertadores League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams River Plate (RIV) and The Strongest (TS). This upcoming football match will begin play at 05:30 am on Wednesday 28 June 2023 and this football match will be played at Estadio Mas Monumental Stadium. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

This upcoming match is the fifth head-to-head match of this tournament and the previous matches of both teams were also awesome. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams. RIBH faced two wins, two losses, or one draw in their last five matches in this tournament. On the other side, HoHIH faced three losses or two wins in their last five matches of this tournament. Every player is so much excited to give their best in this upcoming match and this makes this football match more interesting, so watch and enjoy this match.

RIV vs TS (River Plate vs The Strongest) Match Details

Match: River Plate vs The Strongest

TOurnament: Copa Libertadores League

Date: Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Time: 05:30 am

Venue: Estadio Mas Monumental

RIV vs TS (River Plate vs The Strongest) Starting IXs

River Plate (RIV) Possible Starting 11 1.Franco Armani, 2. Milton Casco, 3. Emanuel Mammana, 4. Elias Gomez, 5. Enzo Diaz, 6. Enzo Perez, 7. Ignacio Fernandez, 8. Nicolas De-La-Cruz, 9. Agustin Palavecino, 10. Salomon Rondon, 11. Matias Suarez

The Strongest (TS) Possible Starting 11 1.Guillermo Viscarra, 2. Adrian Jusino, 3. Gonzalo Castillo, 4. Sebastian Claure, 5. Carlos Roca, 6. Alvaro Quiroga, 7. Luciano Ursino, 8. Paul Arano, 9. Jaime Arrascaita, 10. Enrique Triverio, 11. Eugenio Isnaldo

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This football match will be broadcast live on Fancode where the fans and people can enjoy this upcoming match. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers.